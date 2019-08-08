Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stock Declined While Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $10.90 Million Its Holding; Second Curve Capital Holding in Banc Of California (BANC) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 85,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 187,935 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07M, down from 273,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.36. About 363,060 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 762,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $722.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 320,671 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 23,288 shares to 59,785 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 115,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC).

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Wise to Hold Signature Bank (SBNY) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – KRE, SNV, SBNY, RF – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liability-Sensitive Signature Bank Investing In Next Growth Drivers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.72 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.86M for 10.97 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 457,850 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Associated Banc-Corp Announces Dividends – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Banc of California, Inc. Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Using Up to $75000000 of Cash Certain Outstanding Depositary Shares – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banc of California, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You Considering All The Risks For Banc of California, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BANC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banc of California declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 54,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ranger Mngmt LP holds 1.01% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. 64,619 were reported by Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Com. Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 1.01M shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd reported 139,668 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt owns 496,290 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 58,261 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,260 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 319,605 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.01% or 23,743 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co reported 130,567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 754 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Pnc Ser Grp owns 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 9,512 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 31,481 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 656,363 shares.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.67 million for 18.70 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.