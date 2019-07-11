Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Shares Declined While Second Curve Capital Upped Holding by $4.38 Million; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position Has Lifted by Origin Asset Management Llp

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 94,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 325,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.73 million, up from 230,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70B market cap company. It closed at $58.1 lastly. It is down 21.25% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 185,617 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 120,400 shares to 102,000 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 508,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,700 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

