Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increased Position by $1.31 Million; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Rose While First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Cut Stake

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,455 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $306.98. About 1.56M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 185,805 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. Morris Donna also sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1. The insider Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. Shares for $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. The insider NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32M. On Wednesday, January 30 Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 25,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,599 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 190,705 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10 shares. Dana Advsrs holds 0.85% or 67,851 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru reported 0.56% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Agf accumulated 269,102 shares. Yorktown Mgmt holds 0.12% or 1,400 shares. Pioneer Tru Bank & Trust N A Or has 2,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 488,505 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,651 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co invested in 31,173 shares. Barclays Plc has 0.19% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.06M shares. Park Oh reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.27 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.