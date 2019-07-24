Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Shareholder Provident Investment Management Has Increased Its Position by $1.44 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Rose While Brinker Capital Has Cut Stake by $3.13 Million

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 48,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,506 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 93,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 2.03 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 11,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 205,818 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.36M, up from 194,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 193,883 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 136,478 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,861 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 9,544 shares to 33,347 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 39,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $3.53 million activity. $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $150,000 were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN. $302,550 worth of stock was sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31.