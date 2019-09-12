Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Shareholder Bb&T Securities Raised Its Stake; Indexiq Advisors Has Cut Alamo Group (ALG) Holding as Market Value Declined

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 62.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 27,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 71,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 44,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $120.81. About 44,123 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alamo Group Inc (ALG) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.14% . The institutional investor held 12,694 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 15,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alamo Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $122.21. About 90,530 shares traded or 30.18% up from the average. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 07/05/2018 – Galderma Announces Results of ALAMO: A Real-World, Phase 4 Study Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2; 18/04/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services, Inc.’s Peter Marchesini serves as chairperson of featured Patient Impact tract during the eyeforpharma 2018 meeting; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km ENE of Alamo, CA; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 9km NE of Alamo, Nevada; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 03/05/2018 – ALAMO GROUP REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Intent To Prepare a Draft Environment Impact Statement for the Proposed Alamo Dam Water Control Pla; 03/05/2018 – ALAMO GROUP INC – APPOINTMENT OF RODERICK BATY AS ITS NEW CHAIRMAN; 06/04/2018 – ALAMO GROUP INC – WORKERS ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE WORK UNDER NEW LABOR AGREEMENT ON MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group 1Q EPS $1.24

Analysts await Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 7.43% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.75 per share. ALG’s profit will be $23.09 million for 16.25 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Alamo Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 2.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold ALG shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 0.17% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 9,147 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 214,792 shares. Td Asset invested in 48,400 shares. Ftb has 0% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) or 1,155 shares. Us Bank De owns 14,862 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Longview Asset Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 57,400 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Susquehanna Interest Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2,208 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Citadel Advsr Limited Com holds 26,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 46,710 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 12,307 shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD) by 12,648 shares to 25,753 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 245,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Bk Plc.