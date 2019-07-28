Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holder Shell Asset Management Co Has Raised Its Holding; Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Valuation Rose While Arcadia Investment Management Cut Stake by $1.10 Million

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 11,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,587 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, up from 40,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $126.52. About 274,283 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,142 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 13,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76M shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M. On Wednesday, February 13 Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,328 shares. Shares for $13.62M were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Shares for $3.99M were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Llc invested in 8,899 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Woodmont Counsel Ltd holds 1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 20,314 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 37,213 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp owns 309,459 shares. Capital Intll Invsts stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Southeast Asset Advsr has 2,041 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 1.31M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Notis owns 2,850 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc, New York-based fund reported 146,893 shares. Somerset Tru has 1.94% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Montag & Caldwell Limited holds 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,570 shares. Argent Mgmt Ltd Company owns 1,515 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Family Cap Trust Company owns 2,675 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Com reported 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).