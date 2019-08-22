Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holder Second Curve Capital Upped Stake; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Market Valuation Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Upped by $587,395 Its Stake

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 20,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 323,572 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 303,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 2.07M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $118.68. About 205,161 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers holds 0.34% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 4.23 million shares. 342,090 are owned by Mcgowan Grp Asset Inc. Salem Invest Counselors Inc invested 0.79% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 76,486 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ing Groep Nv holds 4.3% or 6.82 million shares. Rothschild Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 220,166 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc has 44,822 shares. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability owns 7.18M shares or 8.17% of their US portfolio. Apollo Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 125,000 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Park Avenue Lc accumulated 9,927 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd invested in 0.17% or 28,264 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,340 shares to 221,393 shares, valued at $44.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 29,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,723 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

