Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $5.44 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Valuation Rose, Intact Investment Management Raised Position by $16.70 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 45,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 233,284 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.19 million, up from 187,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.56. About 42,258 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 219,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.94M, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 1.25M shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,300 shares to 21,400 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 44,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,480 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TSX:TD) Stock Price Fell 6% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Taps Mongeau For Board Seat – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock a Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TD Bank: Growth Potential Remains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 19, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 139,380 shares to 872,477 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 67,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,521 shares, and cut its stake in Fvcbankcorp Inc.