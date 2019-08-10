Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position; Shannon River Fund Management Position In Xilinx (XLNX) Was Raised

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 85,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 187,935 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07 million, down from 273,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $120.89. About 271,803 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 54,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 180,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84M, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.14M shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Limited Co holds 2,044 shares. Product Prtn Ltd Co invested in 0.83% or 115,700 shares. Bartlett And Communications Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 7,225 shares. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 29,662 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 73,225 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 237 shares. Brinker Cap has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 5,088 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp owns 31,520 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,282 shares stake. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Llc invested 3.99% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 404,678 were accumulated by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company. Logan Cap Inc invested in 4,345 shares. Sensato Investors Limited holds 92,051 shares. The Massachusetts-based Page Arthur B has invested 3.3% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Argent Tru accumulated 9,458 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 45,434 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $22.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 28,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH).