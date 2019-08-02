Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holder Balyasny Asset Management Has Boosted Position; Voloridge Investment Management Cut Visteon (VC) Position by $2.30 Million as Stock Price Rose

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 34,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,269 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 51,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.97. About 52,711 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 13,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 276,286 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.38 million, up from 262,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $122.53. About 30,942 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 2.50 million shares to 336,354 shares, valued at $16.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 71,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,203 shares, and cut its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 10,794 shares. Springowl Assocs Ltd Company owns 13,071 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 32,650 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.46M shares. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). D E Shaw & Company accumulated 10,416 shares. Becker Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 101,795 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 25,963 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 905 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Synovus Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 415,866 shares to 459,816 shares, valued at $51.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,423 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 9.82% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $28.23 million for 15.09 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 260.71% EPS growth.