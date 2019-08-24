Signature Bk New York Com (SBNY) Holder Reinhart Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $792,576 as Shares Declined; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position Has Increased by Glazer Capital Llc

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 345,668 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York Com (SBNY) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 6,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 122,584 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70 million, down from 128,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $114.63. About 304,820 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.87 million for 10.54 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc Shs 1 C (NYSE:STAY) by 71,911 shares to 304,296 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cision Ltd Shs by 171,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,241 shares, and has risen its stake in First Ctzns Bancshs Nc Cl A (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Signature Bank (SBNY) is an Attractive Pick Now – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Down 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: KRE, SNV, SBNY, HBAN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Signature Bank’s (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 184,629 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 8,574 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 44,795 shares stake. Us Fincl Bank De reported 2,852 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 76,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. 1,650 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 207,005 shares. Invesco accumulated 240,523 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 109,896 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 14,900 shares. Campbell Com Adviser Ltd Com reported 46,742 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial owns 352,064 shares.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Quad Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – Financial Post” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LSC Communications Is Not Worth Chasing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 617,626 shares to 649,516 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp by 74,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,048 shares, and cut its stake in Chaserg Technlgy Acquisitn C.