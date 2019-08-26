Signature Bank (SBNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank 126 4.84 N/A 9.23 13.80 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 28 2.62 N/A 2.28 11.87

Table 1 demonstrates Signature Bank and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Signature Bank. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Signature Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 0.00% 11.6% 1.1% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.34 beta indicates that Signature Bank is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Signature Bank and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 2 2 2.50 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Signature Bank has a 21.26% upside potential and an average target price of $139.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Signature Bank and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 33.9%. 2.1% are Signature Bank’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Signature Bank 0.42% 3.42% -1.74% 0.24% 14.32% 23.98% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. -1.09% -6% -1.7% 5.2% -11.98% 11.3%

For the past year Signature Bank was more bullish than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Signature Bank beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, commercial vehicle, financing, and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of January 19, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.