Signature Bank (SBNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank 124 5.08 N/A 9.23 13.80 OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 2.29 N/A 0.80 4.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Signature Bank and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Signature Bank. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Signature Bank is presently more expensive than OptimumBank Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 0.00% 11.6% 1.1% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Signature Bank is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. From a competition point of view, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Signature Bank and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 2 2 2.50 OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$139 is Signature Bank’s average price target while its potential upside is 14.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Signature Bank and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 0.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Signature Bank’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 34.72% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Signature Bank 0.42% 3.42% -1.74% 0.24% 14.32% 23.98% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16%

For the past year Signature Bank’s stock price has bigger growth than OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Signature Bank beats OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, commercial vehicle, financing, and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of January 19, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.