Signature Bank (SBNY) Outperform Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo; The Target Price per Share Given is $140.0000; Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 96 funds increased or opened new positions, while 94 sold and decreased stakes in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. The funds in our database reported: 89.80 million shares, up from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 56 Increased: 78 New Position: 18.

New York: In analysts note issued to clients on Wednesday morning, Wells Fargo reconfirmed their Outperform rating on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They currently have a $140.0000 TP on the firm. Wells Fargo’s target gives a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s last stock close.

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.32M for 10.75 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Signature Bank has $150 highest and $12800 lowest target. $139’s average target is 19.24% above currents $116.57 stock price. Signature Bank had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Morgan Stanley.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking services and products. The company has market cap of $6.38 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. It has a 10.49 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $65.71 million for 2.74 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $720.06 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.23 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.