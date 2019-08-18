Signature Bank (SBNY) Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Increased Position; Df Dent & Co Holds Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 5,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 55,987 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, up from 50,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $119.41. About 211,105 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 3,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 66,453 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34 million, up from 63,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go finds that cashier-free shopping is bringing customers back; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 19/03/2018 – Amazon comes out with more tools for game developers; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Limited holds 232,304 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. 2,699 are owned by Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,768 shares. Windsor Cap Limited Liability Corp has 147 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Blackhill has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Navellier Assocs reported 1.01% stake. Chatham Capital Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 1.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,239 were accumulated by Murphy Capital Management. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 1.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 21,402 shares. Hodges Cap has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Middleton And Co Ma holds 5.51% or 19,307 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Company reported 309,874 shares. The California-based Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 784 are held by Bell Natl Bank.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Fincl Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,059 shares to 7,335 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,964 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,551 shares to 214,737 shares, valued at $20.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 72,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,646 shares, and cut its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO).