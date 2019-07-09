Signalpoint Asset Management Trimmed Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Position by $407,696; Market Value Declined; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Cut Its Stake in Paychex Com (PAYX) by $365,120 as Stock Value Rose

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $70.11. About 374,507 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 4,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 40,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 805,653 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.17M for 10.62 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). First City Management stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Troy Asset Ltd has 0.32% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Kanawha Lc invested in 4,234 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 389,769 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Peoples Fin Ser holds 0.01% or 125 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 2,540 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation invested in 453,277 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock Corp has invested 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Da Davidson And invested in 30,398 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 20,282 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset L P. Eastern Bancshares invested in 34,802 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Lord Abbett Lc reported 308,800 shares.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares to 24,584 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $6.43 million activity. Vossler Jennifer R. sold $416,220 worth of stock. DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of stock.