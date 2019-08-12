Signalpoint Asset Management Position in Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Has Decreased by $407,696 as Stock Value Declined; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stock Price Rose, Coastline Trust Co Has Raised Its Position

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 4,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 829,567 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.75. About 994,876 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,810 shares to 49,590 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 6,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,190 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

