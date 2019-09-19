Signalpoint Asset Management Lifted Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $332,083; As Vale S A (VALE) Share Price Rose, Gramercy Funds Management Lifted Holding by $4.31 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 13.60 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vale Outlk To Stable From Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 26/04/2018 – VALE SEES $4B IN DIVIDENDS AND 5.5% YIELD IN 2018: CEO; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS GOING TO PROVE TO BE QUITE AGGRESSIVE; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Vale’s New Dividend Policy Is Credit Positive; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS ECONOMIES WORKING NORMALLY DESPITE TRADE TENSIONS; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS TRUCKER STRIKE AFFECTING CO IN LIMITED WAY BUT IMPACT WILL INCREASE IF STRIKE CONTINUES

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 100.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,998 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 3,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 4.20M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Inv Management accumulated 0.03% or 3,396 shares. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Mngmt has 0.5% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,358 shares. Shaker Investments Lc Oh holds 19,220 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Co reported 633 shares stake. Cls Invs Lc reported 13,583 shares. Montag & Caldwell holds 0.02% or 5,300 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Provise Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 47,241 shares. Allstate stated it has 109,900 shares. 20,436 were reported by Mai Cap Mgmt. Bluefin Trading Ltd Company holds 19,400 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Scharf Invests owns 2.52% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 762,858 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Company reported 30,997 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 37,483 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.47% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

