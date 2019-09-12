Signalpoint Asset Management Increases Position in Starbucks (SBUX); As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined, Bluefin Trading Boosted Position by $400,764

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 135.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 1,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $698,000, up from 808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $289.89. About 4.00M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 100.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,998 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 3,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $92.59. About 5.01M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks revenue takes hit over racial bias backlash; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales perk up but outlook uncertain; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for

