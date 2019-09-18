Signalpoint Asset Management Increased By $332,083 Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Increased Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding By $1.24 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) stake by 8.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc acquired 32,500 shares as Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 417,500 shares with $16.15M value, up from 385,000 last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc now has $7.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 78,384 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) stake by 100.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 4,001 shares as Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Signalpoint Asset Management Llc holds 7,998 shares with $671,000 value, up from 3,997 last quarter. Starbucks Corporation now has $108.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.76. About 2.02M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS TO USE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO ACCELERATE SHR BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup

