Signalpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Stake By $407,696; Arcimoto (FUV) SI Increased By 2.48%

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) stake by 44.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Signalpoint Asset Management Llc holds 6,193 shares with $520,000 value, down from 11,105 last quarter. Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla now has $4.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.01M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) had an increase of 2.48% in short interest. FUV’s SI was 107,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.48% from 105,000 shares previously. With 54,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV)’s short sellers to cover FUV’s short positions. The SI to Arcimoto Inc’s float is 1.48%. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 12,693 shares traded. Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) has declined 18.55% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FUV News: 02/04/2018 – Arcimoto Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 04/04/2018 – Arcimoto Commemorates Six-Month Anniversary of Successful Reg A+ IPO and Nasdaq Listing with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony; 21/03/2018 – Arcimoto Releases Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant (AMP) Update Video; 13/03/2018 Arcimoto to Showcase the Arcimoto FUV Electric Vehicle at New York International Auto Show; 14/05/2018 – ARCIMOTO – HAD $11.2 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $14.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thai July factory output seen down 3.05% y/y – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “YY Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Live Streaming Revenues Solid – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YY Q2 2019 Results: Smashed It! – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying Into The YY Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc has $97 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $83.28’s average target is 52.70% above currents $54.54 stock price. YY Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, May 30. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) earned “Hold” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 25% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 1, 2019 : NVGS, FUV, SGLB – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arcimoto: News Coverage Doesn’t Double Its Value, Stay Short – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Arcimoto begins selling ‘flagship’ EV at $19,900 – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: February 07, 2019.