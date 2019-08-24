Signalpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Washington Federal (WAFD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dean Capital Management Lowered Holding

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Washington Federal (WAFD) by 74.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 73,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 25,690 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 99,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Washington Federal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 450,687 shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 02/04/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Federal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAFD)

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.01 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 8.74 million shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd has 0.03% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Amer Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 212,076 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 14,290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Colony Limited Liability reported 63,829 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 55,074 shares. Invesco Limited reported 1.18M shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 148,700 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 1.04M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 21,700 shares. Auxier Asset accumulated 47,872 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 52,096 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 32,170 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 58,243 shares.

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $52.40M for 13.12 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.