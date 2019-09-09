Signalpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Holding by $407,696; Shareholder Parus Finance Uk LTD Raised Twitter (TWTR) Stake

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 376,581 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 79,895 shares as the company's stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 911,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, up from 831,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 13.11M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news: Does YY Still Have Room to Run After Its 30% Rally This Year? (Nasdaq, March 26, 2019).

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $58.77M for 19.69 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 4,297 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd, a California-based fund reported 638 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 19,185 shares in its portfolio. Cap Mgmt Associates owns 0.34% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 6,700 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 50 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 29,391 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp has 325 shares. 9,338 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Limited Co. Centre Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Whitnell Com, Illinois-based fund reported 100 shares. Navellier Assoc has 0.43% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited owns 0.04% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 37,085 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 16,760 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 1,000 shares.