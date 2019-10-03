Signalpoint Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $796,953; S&T Bank Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.51 Million

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 18,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, down from 61,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.05. About 11.89 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 421 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $845.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1709.02. About 1.94M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 01/04/2018 – Retailers Race Against Amazon to Automate Stores; 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video); 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matrix Asset holds 4.93% or 207,614 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 350,093 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barbara Oil owns 20,000 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.45 million shares. Columbus Hill Mgmt Lp holds 373,403 shares. France-based Axa has invested 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Welch Group Ltd holds 262,794 shares or 3.76% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc holds 340,381 shares or 4.01% of its portfolio. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 5.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Firm holds 0.18% or 3,778 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 3.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 9.57 million shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 2.47% or 41.12 million shares. Randolph Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 273,252 shares. Florida-based First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Inv Services has invested 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 85,275 shares to 822,013 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 11,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

