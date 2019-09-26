Signalpoint Asset Management Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $796,953 as Stock Value Declined; Essex Investment Management Co Has Increased Position in Caredx Com (CDNA) by $476,420

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc Com (CDNA) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 13,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 35,779 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 22,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $974.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 24,050 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 421 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $19.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.12. About 245,567 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Handmade isn’t really threatening business at Etsy, CEO Josh Silverman tells @JimCramer; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 27,152 shares to 20,311 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Viewray Inc Com.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Acquires XynManagement Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CareDx (CDNA) Appoints Chris Cournoyer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CareDx Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CareDx, Inc’s (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Conferences Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

