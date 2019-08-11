Signalpoint Asset Management Has Lowered Its Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Stake by $407,696 as Stock Price Declined; Columbia Asset Management Lifted Its Position in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) as Stock Price Declined

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 66,468 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 23,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Vodafone Airtouch Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 2.12 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s $22 Billion Liberty Deal to Reshape European Telecom; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE RESTRICTED DARK FIBRE REMEDY FOR PERIOD UP TO MARCH 2019; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL COMBINED COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – Telefonica, Vodafone, BT, Hutchison Win in UK Mobile Airwaves Auction -Ofcom; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – ALL PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF 11.15% STAKE WILL BE FOR BENEFIT OF ENTITY RESULTING FROM MERGER OF VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Bharti lnfratel, lndus Towers Merger In Final Stages- CNBC TV18 Citing

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.12 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.14M for 7.90 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

