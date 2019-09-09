Signalpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Position by $407,696 as Share Price Declined; Arrow Financial Holds Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 546,647 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $215.52. About 1.15M shares traded or 18.08% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $58.68 million for 19.83 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company has 70,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 393 were reported by Sageworth Trust. Swiss Comml Bank holds 732,806 shares. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Ltd has invested 0.12% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First State Bank Of Omaha owns 72,235 shares. Becker Management has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Independent Invsts holds 0.14% or 1,942 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 6,739 shares. Piedmont Advsr has 0.5% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 64,054 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 0.18% or 4.74 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Covington Investment Advsr Inc has 0.95% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 14,747 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,940 shares to 77,067 shares, valued at $14.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 4,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,280 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).