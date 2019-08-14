Signalpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by $407,696 as Stock Price Declined; Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 793,247 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 62,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 256,052 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, up from 193,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 1.06M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ELEVATION MARGINS TO REMAIN ROBUST THROUGH THE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – ADM’S HEAD OF GLOBAL TRADE GARY MCGUIGAN SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean trading; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – BETTER SOY CROPS IN BRAZIL, U.S. WON’T MAKE UP SHORTFALL: ADM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,491 are owned by Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Pittenger And Anderson reported 200 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 154,743 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 135,960 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 410 shares. Koshinski Asset has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bokf Na owns 18,209 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,351 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1,600 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 30,522 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.48% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Riverhead Limited Com holds 0.07% or 41,465 shares. Capital Invest Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 6,426 shares. Smithfield Tru Company owns 320 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by Young Ray G.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bullish Prospects For Ethanol, As Well As Archer Daniels Midland And Bunge – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Archer Daniels Midland: Trade War Presents Opportunity For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Policy Market – Tariffs Remain In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US confirms light soy, wheat, pork sales to China before latest tariff threats – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 31,342 shares to 23,244 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,170 shares, and cut its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV).

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Q2 Loss Narrows Y/Y, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “YY Inc (YY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hungary’s Q2 GDP +4.9 pct y/y, off 15-yr high set in Q1 -stats – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trinseo (TSE) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q2, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Endo (ENDP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.