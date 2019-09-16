Signalpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Netflix (NFLX) Position by $832,650 as Market Value Declined; Sealed Air New (SEE) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.68 Million

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 69.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 995 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $365,000, down from 3,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $293.23. About 3.83 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 87,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 401,347 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.17 million, down from 488,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 841,419 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 809,196 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonos Inc by 678,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Rmr Group Inc.

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $98.89M for 15.91 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.74M for 69.82 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.