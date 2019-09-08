Signalpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by $407,696; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Logan Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 376,581 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 821.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 89,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 100,365 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 10,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $58.77 million for 19.69 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cloudera’s (CLDR) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does YY Still Have Room to Run After Its 30% Rally This Year? – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YY -1.5% as still-bullish analysts back off targets – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ubiquiti (UBNT) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Malaysia’s July exports rise 1.7% y/y, above forecast – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 18,843 shares to 7,888 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,449 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oppenheimer turns bullish on Comcast catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal cancels release of ‘The Hunt’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Option Traders Making Bullish Bets On Comcast – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

