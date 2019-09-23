Signalpoint Asset Management Has Boosted By $796,953 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Needham Investment Management Has Increased By $610,000 Its Kvh Inds (KVHI) Position

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 24.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 421 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Signalpoint Asset Management Llc holds 2,108 shares with $3.99 million value, up from 1,687 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $886.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1791.33. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Kvh Inds Inc (KVHI) stake by 6.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc acquired 61,000 shares as Kvh Inds Inc (KVHI)’s stock rose 3.59%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 1.07 million shares with $11.59 million value, up from 1.00 million last quarter. Kvh Inds Inc now has $193.08 million valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 17,878 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 28c; 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – KVH and VectorNav Collaborate to Offer Precision Inertial Navigation System; 20/04/2018 – DJ KVH Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KVHI); 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2334’s average target is 30.29% above currents $1791.33 stock price. Amazon had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target.

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 6,500 shares to 55,000 valued at $16.15M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aquantia Corp stake by 158,850 shares and now owns 110,000 shares. Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold KVHI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 9.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.