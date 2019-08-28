SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Printed Circuit Boards company, SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SigmaTron International Inc. has 24.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 61.32% institutional ownership for its competitors. 18.65% of SigmaTron International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.10% of all Printed Circuit Boards companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SigmaTron International Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SigmaTron International Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.18% 13.66% 4.86%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing SigmaTron International Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SigmaTron International Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 46.21M 3.91B 31.85

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for SigmaTron International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SigmaTron International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.17

As a group, Printed Circuit Boards companies have a potential upside of 2.86%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SigmaTron International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SigmaTron International Inc. 14.63% 64.91% 59.02% 60.23% -38.7% 80% Industry Average 6.02% 11.51% 44.43% 27.50% 15.22% 35.45%

For the past year SigmaTron International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

SigmaTron International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, SigmaTron International Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.03 Quick Ratio. SigmaTron International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SigmaTron International Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

SigmaTron International Inc. has a beta of 1.69 and its 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, SigmaTron International Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.18 which is 17.90% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

SigmaTron International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. It primarily serves appliance, gaming, fitness, industrial electronics, medical/life sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and consumer electronics industries in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The company markets its services through independent manufacturersÂ’ representative organizations. SigmaTron International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.