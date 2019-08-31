Sigma Planning Upped Nike (NKE) Stake; Hormel Foods (HRL) Sentiment Is 1.1

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 203 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 185 sold and trimmed holdings in Hormel Foods Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 227.83 million shares, down from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hormel Foods Corp in top ten positions decreased from 9 to 5 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 148 Increased: 160 New Position: 43.

Sigma Planning Corp increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 30.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sigma Planning Corp acquired 4,282 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Sigma Planning Corp holds 18,355 shares with $1.55M value, up from 14,073 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $129.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 4.62% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation for 143,126 shares. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp owns 476,430 shares or 4.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hwg Holdings Lp has 3.48% invested in the company for 77,906 shares. The New York-based Grandfield & Dodd Llc has invested 3.19% in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5.79 million shares.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 1.57 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.67 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It has a 23.54 P/E ratio. It provides various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, stews, chilies, hash, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, peanut butter, and other products.

Sigma Planning Corp decreased Ishares Tr (IJK) stake by 9,230 shares to 38,134 valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 10,169 shares and now owns 29,537 shares. Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) was reduced too.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 9.56% above currents $84.5 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained the shares of NKE in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. Wedbush maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Susquehanna.

