Sigma Planning Trimmed Universal Display (OLED) Stake By $683,392; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Hess (HES) Last Week

Sigma Planning Corp decreased Universal Display Corp (OLED) stake by 31.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sigma Planning Corp sold 4,496 shares as Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s stock rose 41.90%. The Sigma Planning Corp holds 9,758 shares with $1.49M value, down from 14,254 last quarter. Universal Display Corp now has $10.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $213.86. About 338,078 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hess had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $64 target in Monday, March 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HES in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. See Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $69 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $58 Maintain

Sigma Planning Corp increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) stake by 16,545 shares to 36,185 valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Square Inc stake by 10,742 shares and now owns 21,645 shares. Ishares Tr (HYG) was raised too.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OLED’s profit will be $21.72M for 116.23 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.30% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Universal Display had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Needham. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. Oppenheimer maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General Amer Invsts Co accumulated 1.76% or 116,309 shares. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0.08% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Westwood Management Corp Il has invested 0.08% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). 13 were reported by Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). 4,456 are owned by Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Co. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Moreover, Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has 0.15% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 2,926 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 19,131 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% or 18,233 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Assetmark Inc holds 579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Kames Capital Public Ltd reported 180,238 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 3,258 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold Hess Corporation shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.23% or 4.22M shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 6,304 shares. 11,445 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Advisor Prtnrs reported 18,956 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc invested in 706 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 18 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 50,021 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability reported 43,632 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 516,583 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Lc invested in 0% or 3,914 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0% or 3,657 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc accumulated 694,883 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 7,477 shares.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has market cap of $18.16 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in natural gas and crude oil gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading natural gas and crude oil liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 10 insider sales for $23.66 million activity. Turner Michael R had sold 7,107 shares worth $394,012. $276,185 worth of stock was sold by RIELLY JOHN P on Thursday, February 7. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by CHASE RODNEY F. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was made by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. The insider HOLIDAY EDITH E bought $25,079. Shares for $25,079 were bought by MCMANUS DAVID.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 2.63 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND