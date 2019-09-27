Sigma Planning Trimmed Its Position in Celgene (CELG) by $398,176 as Market Valuation Declined; Automatic Data (ADP) Holding Upped by Cullinan Associates Inc

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 8,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $748,000, down from 12,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 2.81M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data (ADP) by 130.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 7,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 12,933 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 5,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $163.27. About 1.50 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table)

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 32,700 shares to 89,135 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,985 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cedar Rock Cap Limited reported 12.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited owns 1,283 shares. Heathbridge Mngmt Limited invested 5.52% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ipswich Inv Mngmt has 0.43% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,085 shares. Moreover, Hartford Inv Mngmt Com has 0.57% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 3,562 were reported by Evergreen Limited. Pathstone Family Office Limited owns 5,608 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,850 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Northstar Grp stated it has 16,215 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability has 21,799 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation accumulated 17,563 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bancshares, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,217 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Monetary Management, Missouri-based fund reported 8,825 shares. Chilton Company Ltd Company holds 46,304 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 316,220 shares. Central Bancorporation reported 0.98% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Notis accumulated 0.64% or 14,707 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 4.48 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc accumulated 0.03% or 19,002 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 646,311 shares. Everett Harris Ca reported 9,620 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Manhattan invested in 0.11% or 215,797 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has 2.89 million shares for 4.04% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv holds 446,603 shares. Water Island Cap Limited accumulated 1.25M shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Haverford Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,432 shares. Allstate holds 61,481 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.