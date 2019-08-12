Sigma Planning Stake in Hormel Foods (HRL) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Increased Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $623,120

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 12,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 23,600 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 36,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 1.14 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS NET SALES UP 14%; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 7,789 shares as the company's stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 77,881 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 70,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 4.24 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.18M for 29.06 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 186,740 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru reported 159,665 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 75,343 were accumulated by Toth Financial Advisory. Cornerstone Advisors has 102 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 61,493 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 2,575 shares or 0% of the stock. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,563 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 16,584 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 15,939 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.1% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 10,143 shares to 19,801 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 28,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Retirement Plan holds 60,312 shares. Paragon And Paragon Ii Joint Venture stated it has 25,000 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,035 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.64M shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,660 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Phocas Finance Corp stated it has 6,472 shares. Ironwood Fincl Lc holds 0% or 24 shares. 56.86 million were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Eqis Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 84,141 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited holds 0.1% or 133,716 shares. Gould Asset Limited Liability Company Ca has 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Daiwa Securities has 221,959 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & Communication has 4.34% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Centurylink has invested 1.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,196 shares to 49,754 shares, valued at $18.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,466 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).