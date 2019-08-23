Sigma Planning Stake In Apple (AAPL) Was Increased; Goelzer Investment Management Maintains Stake in Chevron New (CVX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 11,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 109,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, up from 98,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 33.10% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5145.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 226,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 230,799 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 41.82 million shares traded or 59.48% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 9,230 shares to 38,134 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 18,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,611 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (DIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,573 shares to 15,424 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,864 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).