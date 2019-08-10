Sigma Planning Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $882,437; As Intel (Call) (INTC) Share Value Declined, Walleye Trading Increased Holding by $7.49 Million

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 8,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 82,338 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 73,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Commercial Banking Rev $2.17B; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (Call) (INTC) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 141,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 108,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98 million shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 28,301 shares to 38,404 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 49,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,993 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assoc stated it has 270,477 shares. Marco Inv Lc reported 3.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barr E S And invested in 1.99% or 189,387 shares. Moreover, Menora Mivtachim Ltd has 2.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 851,422 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt owns 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,995 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Interocean Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 212,201 shares. Boussard & Gavaudan Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 56 shares. Beaumont Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,101 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc reported 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Staley Capital Advisers holds 3.52% or 470,106 shares. Loeb Partners Corporation reported 300 shares. Loews Corp owns 170,193 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Hengehold Cap Ltd Company invested 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New York-based Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (Put) (NYSE:CTB) by 11,400 shares to 13,900 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 641,556 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 1.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 1.86M shares. 48,527 are held by Cognios Llc. Moreover, Madison Invest has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Private Wealth Inc reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). New York-based Kings Point Management has invested 1.72% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Flippin Bruce Porter Inc holds 100,713 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Founders Capital Mgmt Lc reported 5.19% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Adams Asset Advisors owns 162,420 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.89% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 73.48M shares. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 0.3% or 24,739 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset accumulated 216,446 shares. 916,927 are owned by Conning Incorporated. Northern Trust invested 0.82% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).