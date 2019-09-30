Sigma Planning Raised Its Holding in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $590,524 as Stock Declined; Advisor Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Philip Morris International In (PM) by $414,882 as Market Value Declined

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 35,167 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, down from 40,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.16 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 133.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 26,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 46,937 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 20,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 14.59M shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.71 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $820.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 32,844 shares to 199,673 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 14,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 3,425 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 55,290 shares. Hendley & Com holds 1.15% or 31,170 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Grp Incorporated owns 4,816 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Plancorp Limited Co holds 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 6,594 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.27% or 10,897 shares in its portfolio. M&R Capital Management holds 0.18% or 9,901 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 6,150 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 55,121 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sns Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pennsylvania Trust Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Community Commercial Bank Na reported 8,889 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Company holds 37,195 shares. Barton Inv has 7,085 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Davenport & Co has invested 0.76% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Edgestream LP owns 22,792 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Nikko Asset Americas reported 0.2% stake. 86 were accumulated by Gradient Invests Lc. Oppenheimer Asset reported 53,295 shares. Whitnell & Com accumulated 1,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 138,965 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Verity Asset Mngmt holds 0.74% or 16,757 shares in its portfolio. Salem Cap Mgmt accumulated 127,900 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 541,606 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 159,555 shares. Diligent Invsts holds 0.11% or 9,331 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has invested 0.08% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Argyle Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.47% or 53,900 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Com holds 153,491 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,762 shares to 43,240 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 5,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,522 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG).