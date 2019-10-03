Sigma Planning Raised Its Hershey Co (HSY) Stake; Capital Counsel Upped Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holding

Capital Counsel Llc increased Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) stake by 17.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc acquired 55,794 shares as Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 369,339 shares with $50.28 million value, up from 313,545 last quarter. Varian Med Sys Inc now has $10.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $112.65. About 7,919 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL

Sigma Planning Corp increased Hershey Co (HSY) stake by 63.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sigma Planning Corp acquired 2,535 shares as Hershey Co (HSY)’s stock rose 23.45%. The Sigma Planning Corp holds 6,519 shares with $874,000 value, up from 3,984 last quarter. Hershey Co now has $32.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.63. About 23,027 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 25/04/2018 – Hershey is grappling with the same concern its founder was in 1929: Is chocolate enough?; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds Hershey; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Showcases Commitment to Growth at 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500 Million in Making More Sustainable Kisses

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 50,458 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Co invested 0.61% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.41% stake. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware holds 0.36% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 41,260 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited invested in 256 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management De has 7,800 shares. Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Alliancebernstein LP holds 155,295 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thomasville Bancshares invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Culbertson A N stated it has 49,960 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Management Corp has invested 0.09% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 6,134 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 5,970 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtn has invested 0.25% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Varian and Oncora Partner to Accelerate Precision Medicine in Radiation Oncology – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Varian US Tariff Exclusion Request Granted for Radiotherapy System Components – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release Date – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 23,620 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Griffin Asset reported 14,715 shares stake. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0.5% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Sfmg Ltd Liability Company owns 5,603 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 57,231 shares. 53,006 are owned by Bartlett Lc. Moreover, Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability has 0.43% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 13,176 shares. 2,441 are held by Northeast Inv Mngmt. Moreover, America First Invest Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 2,373 shares. Enterprise Finance Corp reported 0.06% stake. Oakworth Cap holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 3,000 shares. Montag A And Assocs accumulated 3,322 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amer Rech Management Co holds 0.01% or 350 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering The Hershey Company Common Stock (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. The Hershey Company Common Stock has $17000 highest and $10800 lowest target. $140.70’s average target is -9.01% below currents $154.63 stock price. The Hershey Company Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 26. Bank of America maintained the shares of HSY in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. UBS upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of HSY in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Underweight” on Thursday, June 20.

Sigma Planning Corp decreased Fidelity stake by 44,999 shares to 82,098 valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 3,263 shares and now owns 6,172 shares. Ishares Tr (IJT) was reduced too.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL also sold $67.70 million worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares. 3,100 shares valued at $490,970 were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Monday, August 26.