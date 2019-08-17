Sigma Planning Raised Its American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding by $882,856; Tiedemann Wealth Management Cut Its Ugi New (UGI) Position by $1.37 Million; Stock Value Declined

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 24,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 80,121 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 105,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 1.77M shares traded or 48.57% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 68.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 8,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 20,817 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 12,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.22. About 965,252 shares traded or 4.67% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UGI Subsidiary Announces Closing of New $700 Million Term Loan Facility – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UGI Corp (UGI) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UGI and AmeriGas Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Westpac Banking invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moreover, Wesbanco Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 10,838 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,984 shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0% or 6,887 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 21,037 shares. Sabal Tru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 35,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 0.32% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 1.11M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 10,703 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc accumulated 13,491 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Haverford Tru accumulated 4,950 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Financial has invested 0.07% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Regentatlantic Capital has 0.03% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 7,443 shares. Madison stated it has 4,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 14,905 shares to 41,368 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 392,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 212,999 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Comm Mn has 0.12% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Northern Tru holds 0.09% or 3.67 million shares. Pggm Investments holds 447,976 shares. 3,985 are held by Meeder Asset. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Co owns 19,673 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Capital Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company accumulated 3,505 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,206 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Management invested 1.59% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Shell Asset Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% or 2,972 shares. 2,320 were reported by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 8,237 shares.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 3 Best-Performing Water Stocks of 2019 So Far – The Motley Fool” on March 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Water Works downgraded to Market Perform by Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works Q1 Earnings Preview: What to Watch – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 53,799 shares to 11,766 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 27,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,130 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity.