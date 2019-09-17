Sigma Planning Raised Home Depot (HD) Position By $435,114; 4 Analysts Bullish Wingstop Inc. (WING)

Among 7 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Wingstop has $13500 highest and $72 lowest target. $95.13’s average target is 10.62% above currents $86 stock price. Wingstop had 14 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, June 4. Guggenheim downgraded Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) on Tuesday, April 2 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Wedbush. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 8. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. See Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Northcoast Rating: Sell Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $135.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Upgrade

Sigma Planning Corp increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 6.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sigma Planning Corp acquired 2,102 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Sigma Planning Corp holds 34,567 shares with $7.19M value, up from 32,465 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $252.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $230.21. About 3.60M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…

Sigma Planning Corp decreased Fidelity stake by 44,999 shares to 82,098 valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 800 shares and now owns 200 shares. Ishares Tr (MBB) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Glob Lc accumulated 1,167 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fort LP holds 0.51% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 12,871 shares. 3,140 were reported by Hamel Assoc. Stevens First Principles Investment accumulated 199 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clear Street Ltd Liability Company accumulated 50,200 shares. Parsec Mgmt Inc owns 69,817 shares. Gru One Trading LP holds 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 48 shares. Moreover, Truepoint has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Asset Mngmt accumulated 78,333 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 1,405 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc reported 7,878 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Westwood Holding Gp Incorporated has invested 1.79% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 2,953 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson Inc accumulated 0% or 65 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt holds 47,553 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is -0.25% below currents $230.21 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, September 13 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 14. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $23000 target. UBS maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The Company’s restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It has a 126.47 P/E ratio. As of March 06, 2017, the firm operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 240,508 shares traded. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 103.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 103.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WING News: 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY Low Single Digit Domestic Same Store Sales Growth; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wingstop; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O – QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 9.5%; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY System-Wide Unit Growth 10%; 19/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Wingstop