Sigma Planning Raised By $405,145 Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $204.43’s average target is 13.01% above currents $180.89 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $21000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 12. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, April 29. See Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) latest ratings:

Sigma Planning Corp increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 7.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sigma Planning Corp acquired 3,523 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Sigma Planning Corp holds 51,060 shares with $5.89M value, up from 47,537 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $48.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.27. About 227,334 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 1.34% above currents $114.27 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4.

Sigma Planning Corp decreased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 8,999 shares to 2,563 valued at $724,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJK) stake by 3,901 shares and now owns 34,233 shares. Ishares Tr (REZ) was reduced too.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. Another trade for 525 shares valued at $100,546 was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F..

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company has market cap of $47.65 billion. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It has a 17.55 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Norfolk Southern Corporation shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

The stock increased 1.30% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $180.89. About 323,310 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`