Sigma Planning Raised Anthem (ANTM) Position by $2.84 Million; Southern Co (SO) Position Has Boosted by Maryland Capital Management

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 601.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 9,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 1,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $299.64. About 744,779 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 7,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,259 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 94,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 6.82M shares traded or 65.56% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 10,169 shares to 29,537 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 10,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,341 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (DIV).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. The insider Lantrip Mark sold $1.63M. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were bought by Clark Henry A III. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345.

