Sigma Planning Position In Nike (NKE) Was Upped; Saia (SAIA) Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 4,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,355 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 14,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. About 4.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 21,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,213 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, down from 187,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $66.78. About 186,123 shares traded or 4.39% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Capital Mgmt Inc holds 2.46% or 115,217 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 539,509 shares. Moreover, Rmb Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,853 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 71,137 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Fincl Advisory Ser Inc reported 10,375 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Company holds 4.51% or 117,303 shares. Monroe National Bank Mi has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Staley Advisers Inc holds 0.02% or 3,096 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 334,383 shares. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0.57% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Addenda Inc reported 0.75% stake. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt holds 10,000 shares. 76,392 are held by Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 378,340 shares. Hollencrest invested in 2,403 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 28,301 shares to 38,404 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ) by 10,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,140 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 15.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.15 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $34.44M for 12.55 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.47% EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) by 53,845 shares to 328,875 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 118,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX).