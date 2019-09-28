Sigma Planning Position in Allstate (ALL) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Maverick Capital LTD Boosted Position in Kohls (KSS)

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 348.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 39,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 50,230 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, up from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 1.97 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 97.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 9,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 18,951 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 9,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 1.29 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 182,490 shares to 276,299 shares, valued at $35.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,360 shares, and cut its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 19,338 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 24,546 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 10,219 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 665,285 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 84,500 shares. Ent Fincl Ser Corp has 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation holds 608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Miller Howard Invests Incorporated New York holds 828,319 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 1,300 are owned by Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc. Mariner Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 11,702 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 837 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 14,986 shares to 15,593 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,867 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).