Sigma Planning Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $696,386 as Shares Rose; Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Increased Position

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 36,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $212.83. About 3.05 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $78.47. About 943,861 shares traded or 17.47% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25,948 shares to 75,011 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 11,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.22 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

