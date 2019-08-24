Sigma Planning Lowered By $450,241 Its Pvh (PVH) Position; Extra Space Storage Has 1.08 Sentiment

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 170 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 158 decreased and sold stock positions in Extra Space Storage Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 124.46 million shares, up from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Extra Space Storage Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 124 Increased: 127 New Position: 43.

Sigma Planning Corp decreased Pvh Corp (PVH) stake by 51.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,721 shares as Pvh Corp (PVH)’s stock declined 30.70%. The Sigma Planning Corp holds 3,456 shares with $421,000 value, down from 7,177 last quarter. Pvh Corp now has $5.17B valuation. The stock decreased 5.13% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.01. About 2.10M shares traded or 36.75% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – PVH Looks to Denim, International, Possible Acquisition for Busy 2018; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 14/05/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY REVENUE IN THE CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS INCREASED 23% TO $977 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9-Adj EPS $9.10; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 29/05/2018 – S&P Raises PVH Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.59M for 9.13 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,408 activity. Shares for $99,408 were bought by NASELLA HENRY.

Sigma Planning Corp increased Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 4,499 shares to 10,936 valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) stake by 11,325 shares and now owns 31,821 shares. Southern Co (NYSE:SO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Group Inc holds 0% or 3,278 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited reported 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 93 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.03% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 313 shares. Howe Rusling Inc has 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Element Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 234,710 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,681 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invs L P, a New York-based fund reported 7,335 shares. Brinker, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,464 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Sun Life reported 129 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PVH has $164 highest and $8200 lowest target. $121.22’s average target is 75.66% above currents $69.01 stock price. PVH had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Thursday, March 28. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. Bank of America maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Friday, March 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 30 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 31 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 3 by UBS.

Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. for 833,429 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc owns 2.12 million shares or 3.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has 3.01% invested in the company for 3.39 million shares. The New York-based Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 2.77% in the stock. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 480,772 shares.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.55 billion. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. It has a 35.86 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties.