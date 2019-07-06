Sigma Planning Lowered Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position; NEPHROS (NEPH) Sellers Decreased By 10.04% Their Shorts

Sigma Planning Corp decreased Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) stake by 27.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sigma Planning Corp sold 10,765 shares as Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO)’s stock rose 8.73%. The Sigma Planning Corp holds 28,341 shares with $801,000 value, down from 39,106 last quarter. Apollo Global Mgmt Llc now has $14.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 852,657 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. private equity fund Apollo walks away from First Group offer; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup could face pressure to break up after rejecting approach; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CAREERBUILDER DEBT REDUCTION FROM EMSI SALE PROCEEDS IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From APL Apollo Tubes Ltd; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – $4.9 BILLION OF CAPITAL INFLOWS IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 18.63 BLN RUPEES VS 16.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

NEPHROS INC (OTCMKTS:NEPH) had a decrease of 10.04% in short interest. NEPH’s SI was 194,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.04% from 216,200 shares previously. With 18,500 avg volume, 11 days are for NEPHROS INC (OTCMKTS:NEPH)’s short sellers to cover NEPH’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.62. About 47,615 shares traded or 48.45% up from the average. Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Co Inc accumulated 0.07% or 88,997 shares. The California-based Rbf Ltd has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Jane Street Group Lc owns 116,948 shares. Regions Corp owns 220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.05% or 2.75M shares in its portfolio. Covey Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 50,336 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Barnett And has 640 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Lc owns 35,469 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 6.83M shares. Pzena Inv Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 251,642 shares. Tiger Ltd Llc holds 5.35% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 689,502 shares. 8,295 were reported by Crestwood Grp Lc. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 106,325 shares. Tiger Global Mgmt Lc has 37.66 million shares for 5.87% of their portfolio. Catalyst Limited owns 5,878 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Sigma Planning Corp increased Ishares Tr (IHI) stake by 19,265 shares to 22,069 valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 2,566 shares and now owns 7,264 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was raised too.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70M for 14.66 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration systems primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $42.06 million. The companyÂ’s ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It currently has negative earnings. It offers HDF systems used in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; ultrafiltration products; and hemodiafilters used as dialyzers in an hemodialysis treatment, as well as other disposables used in the hemodiafiltration treatment process.