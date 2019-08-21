Sigma Planning Lifted Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake; Carmax (KMX) Market Valuation Rose While Budros Ruhlin & Roe Trimmed by $360,939 Its Holding

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 807,329 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 53.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 1,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,515 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 3,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 444,579 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.87M for 15.54 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,979 shares to 5,390 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 31,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mar Vista Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Epoch Ptnrs Inc holds 0.25% or 835,436 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 141,111 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Starr stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 83,411 shares. 225 were accumulated by Johnson Fincl Grp. Hsbc Hldg Pcl reported 0.01% stake. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Llc Ny holds 0.58% or 88,094 shares. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 347,509 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 32,660 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 751,580 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd. Fred Alger Management Incorporated reported 207 shares stake. Company Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CarMax +4% after comfortable profit beat – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CarMax Shares Trade Higher After Positive Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,100 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity by 78,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,506 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Hub Group Calls For “Short-Lived” Downturn – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.